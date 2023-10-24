Kangana Ranaut says flying with Ajit Doval 'stroke of luck', shares pictures

IANS

Mumbai, October 24

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday heaped praise on National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval when she met him on a flight.

Notably, Kangana's meeting with Doval comes ahead of the release of her upcoming movie 'Tejas'. Kangana plays the titular role of Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force officer, in this action drama.

Elated over meeting Doval, the ‘Manikarnika' actress in an tweet wrote: "What a generous stroke of luck, guess who was seated next to me in the flight this morning? None other than greatest of all time @iam_ajitdoval."

Referring to ‘Tejas', Kangana added: "In this week of #tejas release I got to meet inspiration for all soldiers ever our national security chief Ajit Doval ji I consider this a good omen, Jai Hind."

Kangana shared happy pictures with Doval, in which we can see her wearing a pastel pink saree and a pearl necklace. She tied her hair in a bun, and opted for a no-makeup look with a bindi on her forehead.

Doval flashed a smile for the selfie, along with Kangana.

However, Kangana did not disclose the location of her journey as she met the NSA.

Earlier, there was a special screening of Tejas for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Indian Air Force Auditorium in New Delhi. After the screening, Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces, unhooked a fighter plane-shaped brooch he was wearing and gave it to Sarvesh Mewara, the film's director.

The flick is scheduled to release on October 27.

