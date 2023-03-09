Kangana Ranaut says Satish Kaushik was a kind and genuine man, 'loved directing him in Emergency'

Mumbai, March 9
After learning about death of Satish Kaushik, actress Kangana Ranaut said that she loved directing him in 'Emergency' and called the veteran actor her "biggest cheerleader".
Kangana took to Twitter, where she shared a picture shaking hands with him and wrote: "Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti."
Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vwCp2PA64u— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2023
Kaushik, who has given memorable characters such as 'Calendar' from "Mr. India", 'Pappu Pager' in "Deewana Mastana" among many others, passed away at 67 late on Wednesday.
His friend and another legendary actor Anupam Kher shared the news in a tweet early Thursday.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US intel community fears increased India-Pak, India-China tension and conflict
Noted under PM Modi leadership, India is more likely than in...
Over 11,200 tillers in Punjab to get ownership rights over land as President gives assent to Bill
Now, they will get all benefits like other land owners
2015 Kotkapura firing case: Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, son Sukhbir move anticipatory bail pleas in Fardidkot court
The petitions of the Shiromani Akali Dal leaders will be hea...
Actor-director Satish Kaushik dies of heart attack at 66
Kaushik was at a friend's home in Delhi when he complained o...
Neena Gupta shares emotional video for Satish Kaushik who once had offered to marry her when she was pregnant with Masaba
Satish Kaushik called Neena Gupta Nanay and she called him K...