Kangana Ranaut says she is a 'superstar host'

Kangana Ranaut made her hosting debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp in February this year. While the show is doing good on OTT, Kangana says that she is a ‘superstar host’ unlike Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh.

The actress took to her Instagram Story and wrote, “Many successful actors have tried their hands on hosting like SRK, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh… they may have successful careers but they failed at hosting. They are unsuccessful hosts, so far only Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji, Salman Khan ji, and Kangana Ranaut have achieved this glory to be a superstar host… privileged to be in this league.”

She further wrote, “I wish I didn’t have to state the obvious but jealous movie mafia is doing everything to discredit me and my show so I had to do the needful and I don’t mind… if I can stand up for everyone else I can stand up for myself also… it is wonderful to be the only successful host of this generation #lockupp.”