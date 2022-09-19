Kangana Ranaut shares childhood pictures, says family called her ‘Indira Gandhi’

ANI

New Delhi, September 19

Kangana Ranaut shared throwback pictures from her childhood that show her uncanny resemblance with late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana treated fans with pictures in which the actor was seen sporting short curly hair in a school dress.

Sharing the first picture, she wrote, "It's uncanny growing up many of my relatives called me Indira Gandhi probably because of my hair style #emergency".

In the second picture, young Kangana’s curly hair resembled those of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

She shared another picture and wrote, "I didn't follow anyone's hairstyle as a kid I went to the village barber on my own and guided him to do hair cut that I liked it short...this inspired many jokes in the family especially all uncles from army background called me Indira Gandhi... #emergency."

On Sunday, the actor shared a video on her Instagram and gave an update about the film's wrap.

'Emergency' marks Kangana's first solo directorial project. It revolves around the life of Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in titular role.

Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

#Instagram #Kangana Ranaut