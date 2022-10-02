Kangana Ranaut shares old video to pay tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary

ANI

New Delhi, October 2

On the occasion of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's birth anniversary, actor Kangana Ranaut shared a video on social media paying tributes to the leader.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Queen' actor remembered the former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri and shared the throwback video of his speech.

Sharing the video, she wrote, Remembering former Prime Minister of India, Bharat Ratna Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his birth anniversary. #LalBahadurShastri."

Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904, Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of India and served from 1964 to 1966. He died in Tashkent on January 11, 1966, at the age of 61, soon after signing the Tashkent Pact with Pakistan.

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary, PM Modi tweeted, "This Gandhi Jayanti is, even more, special because India marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Maybe always live up to Bapu's ideals. I also urge you to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji."

He added, "Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji is admired all across India for his simplicity and decisiveness. His tough leadership at a very crucial time in our history will always be remembered. Tributes to him on his Jayanti." "Today, on Shastri Ji's Jayanti I am also sharing some glimpses from his gallery in the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi, which showcases his life journey and accomplishments as PM. Do visit the Museum," he stated.

Today, on Shastri Ji’s Jayanti I am also sharing some glimpses from his gallery in the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi, which showcases his life journey and accomplishments as PM. Do visit the Museum… pic.twitter.com/09yi9FWQSs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Kangana will be next seen in director Sarvesh Mewara's directorial 'Tejas'. The film will feature Ranaut in the role of an Air Force pilot. The official release date is still awaited.

Apart from that, she also has the period drama 'Emergency' in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 'Emergency' marks Kangana's first solo-directorial film. Apart from Kangana, the film also casts Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

