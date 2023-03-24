Kangana Ranaut shares video of her last meal with director Pradeep Sarkar, 'my heart is sinking'

ANI

Mumbai, March 24

Actor Kangana Ranaut, on Friday posted on social media a video of a meal she shared with noted Bengali director Pradeep Sarkar, who passed away today in Mumbai at the age of 67.

Fondly known as 'dada', Sarkar passed away at 67 on Friday.

Taking to Twitter Kangana dropped a video and wrote, "Last meal I had with Pradeep dada, he knew I love Bengali food, this was during Noti Binodini prep meet, that's his hand in the first frame... Such a terrible news, we were to meet as soon I got to Mumbai... My heart is sinking and I won't be able to cope with this shocking news."

Kangana was all set to feature in Pradeep Sarkar's next biopic film on the late iconic theater personality, 'Noti Binodini.'

The 'Queen' actor announced the film in October last year and wrote, "I am a very big fan of Pradeep Sarkar ji and very happy for this opportunity. Also, this will be my first collaboration with Prakash Kapadia ji and I am completely thrilled to be part of this remarkable journey with some of the greatest artists of this country."

Kangana also shared the same video on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Last supper..Last meal with Pradeep Dada, for Noti Binodini prep, he knew I loved Bengali food, he made me sit next to him and kept telling me what to eat... I am shattered, we were to start Noti Binodini in October and now I feel so lost, I was to meet him this week...this is so unsettling."

He had directed films like, 'Parineeta', 'Laaga Chunari Mein Daag', and 'Mardaani'.

The mortal remains of the director will be cremated at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium around 4 PM on Friday.

