Kangana Ranaut starts her day with Kathak, paparazzi think she has lost weight

Direction, acting, could be keeping Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut busy but she has a morning routine and that's sacred. The 'Dhaakad' star gave her fans a glimpse of her 'morning dance routine' with her guru.

It's a video of her dance rehearsals. In the video, Kangana is wearing a white suit. To the tune of Tabla, the actor moves her feet and ghungroos highlight the rhythm of the beats.

Kangana captioned the video,"Morning dance routine with Guruji @rajendrachaturvedi."

Another video of Kangana in a similar white suit is doing the rounds on Instagram where she greets paparazzi. The photographers think Kangana looks 'fit and fab' and it could be for a new movie.

These days, she is busy with the post-production of her upcoming directorial 'Emergency'. In the movie, Kangana will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The movie marks her first solo directorial.

She also has'Tejas' in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. There is 'Chandramukhi 2' in the pipeline too.

