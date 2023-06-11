Kangana Ranaut talks about her fight with Hrithik Roshan, 'fake blind items' against Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 11

In yet another attack on Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut has made some indirect allegations against two Bollywood celebrities she chose not to name. Earlier, she criticised the casting of Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film 'Ramayana'. Now, calling it a follow up to that story, she took to Instagram to talk about 'the fall of Bollywood' and how she feels empowered to voice her opinion because of the growing popularity of social media.

Kangana shared a long note in the stories section of Instagram where she wrote, "Elaborating more on yesterday's stories there are all kinds of menaces in the film industry but the worse is this Duryodhan (white rat) and Shakuni (papa jo) Jodi. They self admittedly call themselves most gossipy, jealous, bitchy and insecure, they refer to themselves as the information and broadcasting ministry of gossip in films."

Although she did not name anyone in the story, she brought up Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She also opened up on her fight with Hrithik Roshan and who played 'referees' in it. She continued, "Entire film industry knows this, they were the main suspects behind all fake blind items against Sushant Singh Rajput. That pushed him to commit suicide. They also spread all kinds of nasty rumours against me and forcibly played referees in mine and HR fight. Post that their interference in my life and career has been beyond harassing. Since they are bankrupt and media has died a slow death as of now SM is the only media, now the only source of news are celebrities own accounts (sic)."

Screenshots of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Stories.

According to her, Bollywood has faced a great fall and its now that the industry is collectively rising as one Indian film industry. "With this new change in the society my voice is more audible, otherwise I said the same things for years but they echoed back like I was captured in a soundproof dark chamber, no media carried what I said and they spent huge amounts of money in twisting my words and using them against me.... But then great fall of Bollywood happened, empires crashed.... Here we are now looking at the rise of new collective Indian film industry which will be built on the pillars of democracy, equality and true merit... Thanks (sic)," she concluded.

#hrithik roshan #kangana ranaut #sushant singh rajput