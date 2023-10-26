Kangana Ranaut visits Israel embassy, meets ambassador Naor Gilon ahead of 'Tejas' release

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 26

As Tejas is nearing its release date, Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned to take the spirit of the nation's courage across the country that she is going to bring to the big screens with the film. Continuing the spree, the actress has now met the Israel ambassador to Bharat, Naor Gilon.

Kangana Ranaut as Tejas Gill is going to narrate the story of courage and bravery of the Indian soldiers. While Kangana has been taking the film on different platforms, right from, television shows to the Ministry of India, now she has reached the Israel embassy.

Kangana discussed the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine with Naor Gilon. She expressed her support to Israel.

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media and shared a video of her meeting with Naor Gilon. In the caption she wrote, "My heart goes out to Israel. Our hearts are bleeding too. Here’s my conversation with Israel’s ambassador to Bharat Naor Gilon.@IsraelinIndia"

My heart goes out to Israel.

Our hearts are bleeding too.

Here’s my conversation with Israel’s ambassador to Bharat Naor Gilon. @IsraelinIndia pic.twitter.com/yIuUPognN1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 25, 2023

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27.

#Israel #Kangana Ranaut