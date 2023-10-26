Kangana Ranaut visits Israel embassy, meets ambassador Naor Gilon ahead of 'Tejas' release

Chandigarh, October 26
As Tejas is nearing its release date, Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned to take the spirit of the nation's courage across the country that she is going to bring to the big screens with the film. Continuing the spree, the actress has now met the Israel ambassador to Bharat, Naor Gilon.
Kangana Ranaut as Tejas Gill is going to narrate the story of courage and bravery of the Indian soldiers. While Kangana has been taking the film on different platforms, right from, television shows to the Ministry of India, now she has reached the Israel embassy.
Kangana discussed the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine with Naor Gilon. She expressed her support to Israel.
Kangana Ranaut took to her social media and shared a video of her meeting with Naor Gilon. In the caption she wrote, "My heart goes out to Israel. Our hearts are bleeding too. Here’s my conversation with Israel’s ambassador to Bharat Naor Gilon.@IsraelinIndia"
My heart goes out to Israel.— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 25, 2023
Our hearts are bleeding too.
Here’s my conversation with Israel’s ambassador to Bharat Naor Gilon. @IsraelinIndia pic.twitter.com/yIuUPognN1
Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...