Kangana Ranaut wishes her sister Rangoli Chandel on her birthday

ANI
Mumbai, December 2
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday poured in a birthday wish for her sister Rangoli Chandel.
Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a picture which he captioned, "Happy birthday sunshine."
In the picture, Rangoli could be seen smiling and donning an orange warm jacket.
The 'Queen' actor shares a very healthy bond with her sister and she frequently shares pictures and videos with her on different occasions on her social media.
Talking about Kangana's work front, she recently wrapped up the Assam schedule of her upcoming period drama film 'Emergency' which also marks her first solo directorial film.
'Emergency' revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.
Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.
She will be next seen in 'Tejas' in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian airforce pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.
Apart from that, she also has, 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.
Kangana's next production venture 'Tiku weds Sheru' which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead role will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.
