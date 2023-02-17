Kangana Ranaut wishes Swara Bhasker on her wedding, leaves netizens surprised

IANS
Mumbai, February 17
Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is busy with the post-production of her upcoming period political drama 'Emergency', recently surprised the netizens when she took to her Twitter on Friday to wish the best to actress Swara Bhasker on her wedding with political activist Fahad Ahmad.
Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege.@FahadZirarAhmad— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 17, 2023
✨✨✨♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/4wORvgSKDR
Swara had taken to her Twitter to share the happy news with her followers about her marriage with Ahmad, whom she first met in January 2020 during her participation in the protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Ahmad, being a student leader, had mobilised the young crowd of students to establish the resistance to CAA.
You both look happy and blessed that’s God’s Grace … marriages happen in the hearts rest all are formalities … ♥️♥️— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 17, 2023
On Friday, Kangana congratulated the newly-wed couple as she wrote on Twitter, "You both look Happy and Blessed. That's God's Grace a marriages happen in the hearts rest all are formalities."
Kangana and Swara have a history that goes beyond their work dynamics given both of them have worked together in the hit 'Tanu Weds Manu' franchise. The two actresses came to loggerheads when Kangana addressed Swara as a B-grade actress along with 'Manmarziyaan' actress Taapsee Pannu during a nepotism debate.
