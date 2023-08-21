Kanika Dhillon’s ‘Do Patti’ starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon goes on floor

Chandigarh, August 21
Kathha Pictures and Netflix’s recently announced film, Do Patti, starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon has commenced filming in Mumbai.
Kanika Dhillon shared a picture of the film's script on Instagram stories.
Kriti Sanon also shared an announcement post on Instagram seeking love and blessings from her fans. She wrote,DO PATTI begins…! This (butterfly emoticon) is ready to flyyyyyy! Need all your love and blessings!"
Do Patti is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, popularly known as BOB, and stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.
The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold.
The film is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon and will stream exclusively on Netflix.
