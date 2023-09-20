Kanika Mann & Vishal Aditya Singh roped in for Chand Jalne Laga

With a fresh pairing of popular actors, Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann, essaying the lead roles of Dev and Tara, the story of Colors’ upcoming show Chand Jalne Laga unfolds against the backdrop of a beautiful vineyard.

On playing the role of Dev, Vishal says, “Chand Jalne Laga — wo kahani hai jo khatam ho kar bhi kabhi khatam nahi hogi. It’s always a homecoming to work with Colors, and I am ecstatic for this project. I’m excited to see the audience’s reaction to my character of Dev, a self-made individual driven by his determination. I’ve been fortunate to receive immense love from viewers for my previous roles, and I hope they extend the same appreciation for this one too.

Talking about her role as Tara, Kanika says, “Tara is a resilient young woman fiercely safeguarding her father’s honour. However, even the strongest souls are vulnerable when it comes to love. I wish the viewers relate to this story and embrace my character in it.”