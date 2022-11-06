Kannada actor and director Rishab Shetty is getting offers from Bollywood

ANI

Kannada actor and director Rishab Shetty recently opened up about making his Bollywood debut after the grand success of his recently released action thriller Kantara. Rishab in an exclusive interview said, “I got offers from Bollywood filmmakers but right now I want to make films in Kannada only. I adore Mr Bachchan, I really like him and even in the younger generations actors like Shahid Kapoor or Salman Bhai and many others, I like each one of them.”