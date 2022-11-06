Kannada actor and director Rishab Shetty is getting offers from Bollywood

Kannada actor and director Rishab Shetty recently opened up about making his Bollywood debut after the grand success of his recently released action thriller Kantara. Rishab in an exclusive interview said, “I got offers from Bollywood filmmakers but right now I want to make films in Kannada only. I adore Mr Bachchan, I really like him and even in the younger generations actors like Shahid Kapoor or Salman Bhai and many others, I like each one of them.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...