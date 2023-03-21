 Kannada actor Chetan Kumar arrested for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments : The Tribune India

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar arrested for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments

Chetan Kumar in his tweet wrote that Hindutva is build on lies

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar arrested for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments

Chetan Kumar has been arrested by Seshadripuram police. Instagram/chetan_ahimsa



ANI

Bengaluru, March 21

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar was arrested by Seshadripuram police and taken to court on Tuesday for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiment through his tweet.

Shivakumar of Bajrangi Dal lodged a complaint at the Seshadripuram police station based on the tweet. In his controversial tweet, posted on Monday, Chetan wrote, "Hindutva is built on LIES Savarkar: Indian 'nation' began when Rama defeated Ravana & returned to Ayodhya --> a lie 1992: Babri Masjid is 'birthplace of Rama' --> a lie 2023: Urigowda-Nanjegowda are 'killers' of Tipu--> a lie Hindutva can be defeated by TRUTH--> truth is EQUALITY."

In the complaint, Shivakumar accused Chetan of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Ironically, Chetan Kumar's name of the Twitter handle is Chetan Kumar Ahimsa, who was accused of hurting sentiments.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

2
Nation

India calls in US Charge d'Affaires after pro-Khalistani mob storms San Francisco mission

3
Punjab

PM's security breach in Ferozepur: Then DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyaya, two other IPS officers face major penalty

4
Punjab Police Crackdown on Waris punjab de

Amritpal Singh's journey: From polytechnic dropout, truck driver in Dubai to pro-Khalistan activist

5
Himachal

Snowfall in Kufri, Narkanda of Shimla district; moderate to heavy rains in several other areas of Himachal

6
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco

7
Chandigarh

Internet shutdown takes toll on biz, residents’ routine in Mohali district

8
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' chief enters day 4

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's uncle arrested; NSA slapped on him, 4 accomplices

10
Punjab

High Court raps Punjab govt over inability to nab Amritpal Singh, seeks status report on police operations

Don't Miss

View All
Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Top News

‘What are 80,000 cops doing?’ HC takes Punjab government to task for failing to arrest Amritpal Singh

High Court raps Punjab govt over inability to nab Amritpal Singh, seeks status report on police operations

Stringent National Security Act has been invoked against Amr...

Will take strict action against anyone who tries to disturb peace, harmony in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Won't let anyone disturb peace in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann on crackdown against Amritpal Singh

In his first reaction to the police action, the CM releases ...

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Mobile internet services in the remaining areas of the state...

Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' enters Day 4

Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' chief enters day 4

A cavalcade of seven security vehicles took Harjit Singh fro...

Pro-Khalistan protesters attempted to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco

Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco

2 bearded men wearing a cap poured flammable material at the...


Cities

View All

Amritpal’s associate Lovepreet Toofan, who was released following storming of Ajnala police station, goes into hiding

Amritpal’s associate Lovepreet Toofan, who was released following storming of Ajnala police station, goes into hiding

Rain flattens wheat crop

Road rage: Several booked in attempt to murder, firing case

L20 calls for plugging gender gap, portability of social security

Net ban inconveniences people

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Mohali's Airport Road fully opened for traffic, protesters evicted from Sohana Chowk

Internet shutdown takes toll on biz, residents’ routine in Mohali district

Chandigarh: ‘0008’ fetches Rs 25.43 lakh, second highest bid

2 youths arrested for duping private bank of Rs 18.92 lakh in Chandigarh

Delhi Budget approved by Home Ministry, say LG office sources

Delhi Budget approved by Home Ministry, say LG office sources

Delhi excise policy case: Sisodia says cooperated in probe, CBI opposes his bail plea

Please don't stop Delhi budget, Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Ruckus in Delhi assembly as BJP, AAP MLAs engage in war of words

Delhi Economic Survey: Govt’s tax collection increases 36%, per capita income rises 14.18%

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit took shelter at Uddowal village

Officials pulled up for not sending pension files to PSPCL headquarters

Flag marches continue in Jalandhar

Administration convenes peace panel meeting in Nawanshahr

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

Waste accumulation reduced at hydel plant post drive: Officials

Four supporters of Waris Punjab De chief arrested

Man held with heroin

Khanna police nab another member of Kang gang

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Rain batters region, leaves Patiala roads waterlogged

Punjabi University employees, students continue protest over grants in Patiala

TIET, Patiala, launches e-library portal

‘Publication of research papers rigorous process’