Kannada actor Nithin Gopi no more

Kannada film actor Nithin Gopi, who has acted in Kannada movies as well as TV soaps died in Bengaluru, family sources said on Saturday. The 39-year-old actor was staying at his Ittamdu residence with his parents. On Friday morning at about 4 am Nithin suffered a massive cardiac arrest. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved, they said.
Besides Hello Daddy, the actor had acted in movies like Keralida Kesari, Mutthinantha Hendathi, Nishshabdha and Chirabandhavya.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers’ protest: Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh meet Home Minister Amit Shah, share concerns
No decision was reached at the meeting, said a source
Rajnath Singh holds talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin
Focus on various key aspects of India-US defence ties and th...
Punjab minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested
Miscreants hurled abuses at gunmen in the vehicle and even h...
Woman dead, 5 Hemkund Sahib pilgrims rescued after avalanche hits Uttarakhand's Atlakoti
The SDRF team found the body of female pilgrim, Kamaljit Kau...
Odisha triple train crash: Railways resume passenger trains services on tracks in Balasore
Puri Vande Bharat passes through accident site after tracks ...