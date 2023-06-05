Kannada actor Nithin Gopi no more

PTI

Kannada film actor Nithin Gopi, who has acted in Kannada movies as well as TV soaps died in Bengaluru, family sources said on Saturday. The 39-year-old actor was staying at his Ittamdu residence with his parents. On Friday morning at about 4 am Nithin suffered a massive cardiac arrest. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved, they said.

Besides Hello Daddy, the actor had acted in movies like Keralida Kesari, Mutthinantha Hendathi, Nishshabdha and Chirabandhavya.