Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana passes away

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana is no more. Spandana died due to a heart attack in Bangkok on Monday. She was 41. Spandana was on vacation with her family in Thailand. After learning about her demise, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah paid his heartfelt condolences. Vijay married Spandana, daughter of retired police officer BK Shivaram, in 2007. The couple has a son.
