Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra's wife passes away in Bangkok, CM Siddaramaiah condoles

Bengaluru, August 7
Popular Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana succumbed to heart attack at a hospital in Bangkok on Monday. Spandana was on tour with her husband Vijay. Though she was immediately shifted to the hospital, Spandana died.
Family sources explained that the body of Spandana will reach Bengaluru on Tuesday. The postmortem of her body will be conducted in Bangkok today. The death of Spandana, who is in her late 30s has shocked the film industry. She had also acted in films and she is the daughter of decorated senior police officer B.K. Shivaram.
The doctors said that Spandana had suffered massive cardiac arrest resulting in her death.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stated: "The demise of Spandana, the wife of popular Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra has shocked me. I pray for her soul. I condole with the bereaved families of Vijaya Raghavendra and B.K. Shivaram."
Former CM Basavaraj Bommai stated that he is shocked after hearing about the demise of Spandana. "I pray to God that her soul rests in peace. I pray to God to give strength to the families of Vijaya Raghavendra and B.K. Shivaram in this moment of grief."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...
Delegation of Haryana Congress stopped from entering affected villages in Nuh
Police said the delegation was stopped in view of the curfew...