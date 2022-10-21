Kantara to become first Kannada movie to be screened in Ho Chi Minh City

Bengaluru, October 21
The sleeper-hit Kannada movie 'Kantara', which has created an unprecedented buzz at the box office, will set a new record on November 1, when it becomes the first Kannada film to be ever screened at Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
This has been made possible because of the community's initiative to celebrate the state's formation day on November 1 in the Vietnamese capital. It was on this day in 1956 that the state of Mysore was created. It was renamed Karnataka in 1973.
The screening will take place at Institut d'Echanges Culturels avec la France in Ho Chi Minh City. The Kannadiga diaspora also congratulated the entire team of 'Kantara' for making a movie that captures the true essence of the traditions and beliefs of the state.
Dignitaries from the Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam (INCHAM) will also be invited for the screening and so will the consulate officials. The idea behind the screening is to promote the language and culture of Karnataka.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Diwali bonanza: Punjab Govt decides to restore old pension scheme for its employees
CM Bhagwant Mann makes the announcement after a meeting of s...
Take suo motu action against hate speeches, register cases immediately: Supreme Court
It warned any delay on the part of the administration will i...
Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualifies former PM Imran Khan for 5 years
After the ruling, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman cannot b...
Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police
The woman had claimed that she was raped by five men for two...
Arunachal Pradesh chopper crash: 2 bodies of military personnel recovered
The advanced light helicopter, carrying Army personnel, was ...