Kanwar Grewal's 'Zamaane' compares life at different stages

Chandigarh, August 11
Punjabi singer and composer Kanwar Grewal has released his latest song 'Zamaane', which he says is a self-comparison of different stages of life. The song illustrates the evolution of attachments to detachments after realizing the truths of life.
The video highlights that time changes almost everything in life. And that it's time which everybody tends to relish or regret about. Be it their present or past circumstances.
Here's a glimpse of the song:
View this post on Instagram
Thus, 'Zamaane' is a qawwali that stitches different phases of life and prompts a realization of many different angles and meanings of the same truth, which are gradually understood with time.
Zamaane is one of the six songs from Kanwar Grewal's new album 'Jagey Rehan Jogi' which has been produced by Jhankar Music. Its lyrics are written by Harnoor Randhawa and the music is byManna Singh.
The video has been shot in Kashmir and it featuresSana Sultan and Shubh Sandhu.
