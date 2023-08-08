Kanye West forgets lyrics during his performance since antisemitic remarks

ANI

Rome, August 8

Rapper-turned-fashion designer Kanye West joined American rapper Travis Scott for his 'Utopia' concert in Rome on Monday, giving his first performance since his antisemitic rants, PageSix reported.

'Ye is the only human on this planet that has ever walked side by side with me through anything and every," said Scott, who introduced him to the audience Then, as West and Scott performed 'Praise God' from their 2021 album 'Donda', the audience erupted.

The backing track saved the Grammy winner, who appeared to be a little out of practice as he missed most of the lyrics, according to PageSix.

A performance video shows him continuing with "Can't Tell Me Nothing" from his 2007 album "Graduation." Despite working together musically, West and Scott are also related by way of the mothers of their children.

Ye has four kids with Kim Kardashian, with whom he was previously married.

Meanwhile, Scott is a father to two kids with Kylie Jenner, the youngest Kardashian sister.

The founder of Yeezy sparked controversy in October 2022 when he tweeted that he wanted "to go death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE." He continued in a string of now-deleted tweets, "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jews." He added, "You guys have been playing with me and trying to blackball anyone who doesn't agree with your agenda." He continued by praising Hitler and asserting that the "Jewish media" had prevented him from speaking.

Adidas, which had a long-standing collaboration with the Yeezy designer, cut ties with him soon after.

Adidas issued a statement saying, "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other type of hate speech." 'Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness. The 'Gold Digger' rapper additionally posted screenshots of their conversations on Instagram, writing, "I'ma use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me." When West said that watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made him like Jewish people again, he retracted his antisemitic statements from earlier this year.

The unexpected appearance at Scott's concert occurs while the "Heartless" rapper and his "wife," Bianca Censori, are vacationing in Europe, as per PageSix.

During their trip to Italy, the couple was seen in photographs engaging in some passionate PDA.