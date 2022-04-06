Kanye West pulls out of Coachella

Rapper Kanye West has pulled out of his scheduled appearance at the Coachella festival, a source confirmed.
However, a representative for West and the festival did not immediately respond to requests for comment. West had been scheduled to play on the closing night of the two-weekend festival, which runs April 15-17 and April 22-24.
The reason for his cancellation was not immediately clear, although a source says that he had not rehearsed or prepared for the appearance. While West played a full set, accompanied by Drake, at the Los Angeles Coliseum in December, Coachella is North America’s largest music festival. —IANS
