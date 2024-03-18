Kapil Dev says film Jahankilla portrays Punjab’s valour

Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, who brought home the first World Cup for India in 1983, recently attended the screening of the Punjabi film Jahankilla. The former Indian cricketer said that the film not only entertains but it also inspires. He also shared that the film portrays Punjab’s valorous spirit.
Kapil said, “I am deeply honoured to support the talented young team behind Jahankilla. Their dedication to storytelling and their portrayal of Punjab’s valorous spirit truly resonated with me. I believe this film not only entertains but also inspires, and I am proud to lend my support to such a meaningful project.” The film is directed by Vickey Kadam, and it follows the story of Shinda, a young man from a humble background, who joins the police force propelled by familial sacrifices.
Other key personalities to attend the preview included former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and Irfan Pathan.
