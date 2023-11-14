Kapil Sharma to have new comedy show on Netflix

Mumbai, November 14
Comedian Kapil Sharma has partnered with streaming service Netflix for a brand new comedy show.
Sharma, who ruled the Indian television scene with his popular celebrity chat series ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, is entering the streaming bandwagon to bring a “fresh, new and an exciting comedy extravaganza for his fans around the world”, a Netflix press release said.
Joining him on the new adventure are his fellow members from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’—Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur.
Sharma also made the announcement on social media through a video skit that also featured Singh, Abhishek, Sharda and Thakur.
While not a standalone comedy special, the new series promises double the laughter and heightened entertainment in every episode. The show vows to bring back the quirks and, most importantly, the incredible warmth that the Kapil family was known for, Netflix said.
Monika Shergill, vice president, Content, Netflix India, said Kapil Sharma is a huge entertainer whose legacy and comedy has made him a household name across India for years.
“We’re proud to bring the King of Indian Comedy, alongside his beloved and well-known castmates, to Netflix. Kapil will continue to make India laugh and also entertain millions of his viewers globally now, from his new address-Netflix,” she added.
