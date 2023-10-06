 Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan seek one week's time for appearance before ED in Mahadev betting app scam : The Tribune India

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have also been summoned by ED

Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Hina Khan have been summoned by ED in Mahadev betting app case. File photos



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 6

In a recent development related to the Mahadev betting app case, comedian Kapil Sharma, along with actresses Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan, have sought a one-week extension from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to comply with their summons. The three individuals were initially summoned by the central agency to appear for questioning on October 6, as part of the ongoing investigation into the Mahadev betting app case.

Reason cited for extension

Kapil Sharma informed the ED about his overseas shoot commitments, which prevent him from appearing on the originally scheduled date. Consequently, he has requested a one-week extension to fulfill his ED summons. Similarly, Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan have cited personal reasons for their unavailability on the given date and have also requested a one-week delay.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor also summoned

Furthermore, actress Shraddha Kapoor, who was also summoned by the ED, has not yet responded to the summons. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor, another prominent figure in the Bollywood industry, was supposed to appear before the agency on the same day but has sought a 1.5-week extension, a request that has been accepted by the authorities.

Understanding the Mahadev betting app case

For those who might be unfamiliar with the case, the Mahadev betting app scandal centers around a network of online applications that offered various games, lotteries, and betting options, covering a broad spectrum of subjects such as election result predictions, weather forecasts, and sports match outcomes. These apps had allegedly been in operation for approximately four years and targeted individuals from lower-income groups.

What set this scheme apart was the purported rigging of the games and betting options, ensuring that the participants consistently incurred losses while the operators behind the apps reaped substantial profits. The modus operandi was akin to that of a Ponzi scheme, where 'players' ended up losing money, while the company gained.

The masterminds behind the Mahadev app, Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, reportedly amassed a staggering sum of around Rs 5,000 crore through this fraudulent operation. Shockingly, these ill-gotten gains were allegedly used to lure celebrities into promoting their platform. Over a dozen A-list celebrities, including actors from Bollywood and Tollywood, as well as notable sportspersons, have come under the ED's scrutiny for their involvement in endorsing this app.

Notably, Ranbir Kapoor was purportedly the highest-paid celebrity among those who endorsed the app on social media platforms.

Moreover, the ED is planning to summon more than 100 influencers who played a role in promoting the Mahadev app. Additionally, more than 14 celebrities who attended a lavish wedding event organized by the app's promoters in Dubai are also expected to be called in for questioning as the investigation unfolds.

As this complex case continues to unravel, the ED's focus remains on untangling the web of deceit surrounding the Mahadev betting app and bringing those responsible to justice.

