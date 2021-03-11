Kapil Sharma is back in a dapper avatar for new season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 21

Kapil Sharma knows how to make his fans happy. The actor-comic announced the return of his popular chat show on Sunday. Yes, The Kapil Sharma Show will be back soon and that’s not all, you will see your favourite host in an all-new, fitter, ‘dashing’ look.

Taking to Instagram, Kapil Sharma shared a new photo of himself where the actor-coming is sporting a new hairdo and looking fitter than ever. Along with the picture, Kapil made the announcement of the return of TKSS. Kapil, it seems, has lost weight and the short spiky hairstyle definitely suits him. He trimmed his beard in a way that highlights his jawline in the photo. As the fans rightly say, he is looking sharp in the photo.

In the caption he wrote, "New season, new look."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Singer Richa Sharma wrote, “Ye handsome ladka kaun haiiiii.” Actor Parmeet Sethi commented, “Deadly look Kapil.”

Guru Randhawa dropped a series of red heart emojis. Hina Khan also dropped a fire emoji. Ravi Dubey, Harbhajan Singh, Esha Gupta and many other complimented the actor-comedian.

The Kapil Sharma Show went off air on June 5 for a small break as Kapil Sharma along with his team went on an international tour to the US and Canada. India’s Laughter Champion replaced the show for the gap months.

According to an India Today report, the new season’s first episode will air on September 3 (Saturday). The show will have Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarty, Kiku Sharda and others.

Along with the show, Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a film presented by ApplauseEntertainmentand Nandita Das Initiatives. The Nandita Das directorial will see Kapil Sharma playing the role of a food delivery rider.

