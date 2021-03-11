Kapil Sharma is back in a dapper avatar for new season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Kapil Sharma announces the return of his popular chat show

Kapil Sharma is back in a dapper avatar for new season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Kapil Sharma confirms 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is coming soon. Instagram/ kapilsharma

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 21

Kapil Sharma knows how to make his fans happy. The actor-comic announced the return of his popular chat show on Sunday. Yes, The Kapil Sharma Show will be back soon and that’s not all, you will see your favourite host in an all-new, fitter, ‘dashing’ look.

Taking to Instagram, Kapil Sharma shared a new photo of himself where the actor-coming is sporting a new hairdo and looking fitter than ever. Along with the picture, Kapil made the announcement of the return of TKSS. Kapil, it seems, has lost weight and the short spiky hairstyle definitely suits him. He trimmed his beard in a way that highlights his jawline in the photo. As the fans rightly say, he is looking sharp in the photo.

In the caption he wrote, "New season, new look."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Singer Richa Sharma wrote, “Ye handsome ladka kaun haiiiii.” Actor Parmeet Sethi commented, “Deadly look Kapil.”

Guru Randhawa dropped a series of red heart emojis. Hina Khan also dropped a fire emoji. Ravi Dubey, Harbhajan Singh, Esha Gupta and many other complimented the actor-comedian.

The Kapil Sharma Show went off air on June 5 for a small break as Kapil Sharma along with his team went on an international tour to the US and Canada. India’s Laughter Champion replaced the show for the gap months.

According to an India Today report, the new season’s first episode will air on September 3 (Saturday). The show will have Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarty, Kiku Sharda and others.

Along with the show, Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a film presented by ApplauseEntertainmentand Nandita Das Initiatives. The Nandita Das directorial will see Kapil Sharma playing the role of a food delivery rider.

#kapil sharma #the kapil sharma show

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

Body of missing 8-year-old Ludhiana boy found from Doraha canal; uncle confesses to murder

2
Haryana

Haryana man dies by suicide over 'delay' in visa for Canada; it arrives a day later

3
Nation

Munawar Faruqui performs show in Hyderabad, 50 people taken into preventive custody

4
Chandigarh

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

5
Features

Toy story: Made in India

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Another gangster's name crops up

7
Trending

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding

8
Punjab

Punjab finally hires 156 law officers, kin of judges on list

9
Punjab

Punjab, Haryana agree to name airport after Bhagat Singh

10
World

Passive smoking 10th biggest risk factor for cancer, reveals study

Don't Miss

View All
Video: This Sangrur farmer is spending Rs 50 lakh to move his Rs 1.5 crore house 500 ft away from highway
Trending

Video: This Sangrur farmer is spending Rs 50 lakh to move his Rs 1.5 crore house 500 ft away from highway

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot
Nation

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot

Honey-trapped student rescued from kidnappers
Chandigarh

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update
Nation

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap
Trending

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap

Both pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss their landing
World

Pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss landing

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers
Trending

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers

This border district almost went to Pak
Punjab

Border district Gurdaspur almost went to Pakistan

Top News

CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list

CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list

No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones

MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...

25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach

25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach

Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...

Former Union Minister Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman

'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman

Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...

Cities

View All

Amritsar’s air quality improves as compared to previous years: Study

Amritsar's air quality improves as compared to previous years: Study

29-year-old drowns at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar

2 nabbed for duping Amritsar goldsmith of Rs 1.34 cr

7th pay panel: Teachers' union to join statewide protest tomorrow

Amritsar: An evening dedicated to Gulzar

Teachers unhappy, demand 'transparent' transfer policy in Punjab

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Chandigarh: Sector 25 cremation ground in a shambles

Double murder convict stabs niece to death

Now, IAF Heritage Centre to take wing by October

15-year-old girl robbed on board auto

CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list

CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list

CBI files preliminary enquiry over ‘corruption’ in procurement, maintenance of buses by Delhi govt

Manish Sisodia claims Look Out Circular issued against him; CBI denies; BJP says Kejriwal is ‘nervous’

Committed to empowering AFT, says Defence Minister

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait detained by Delhi police on way to Jantar Mantar protest

Over 20 cows die in past 2 weeks, death toll 210

Over 20 cows die in past 2 weeks, death toll 210

Police help three overcome drug addiction

Class XII student attacked with sharp weapons outside school

Home Guards staffer hangs self in Banga

Hoshiarpur gets three more Aam Aadmi Clinics

Body of missing 8-year-old Ludhiana boy found from Doraha canal; uncle confesses to murder

Body of missing 8-year-old Ludhiana boy found from Doraha canal; uncle confesses to murder

8-year-old boy goes missing in Ludhiana

BJP leader thrashed to death by 'drug addicts' in Ludhiana

Youth held with 3-kg opium

Youth killed in scuffle at birthday party

AAP govt won’t tolerate corruption, says minister

AAP govt won't tolerate corruption, says minister

Dept caps dengue test at Rs 600 in district

2 diarrhoea cases reported in Patiala