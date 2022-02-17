Kapil Sharma to play food delivery rider in Nandita Das' next film

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 17

Writer-director-actor Nandita Das has teamed up with popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami for her next film. The upcoming project is being backed by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives.

Set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the film will feature Kapil Sharma as a food delivery rider and Shahana Goswami will play wife.

Known for films such as ‘Firaaq’ and ‘Manto’, writer-director Nandita Das says, “The film attempts to make visible what's hidden in plain sight. And for this, the cast and crew has serendipitously come together.”

About choosing Kapil and Shahana for the lead roles, Nandita Das says “One day, Kapil Sharma popped up on my screen! I hadn’t seen his show, but I could see him wholly representing the 'common man', despite not being one anymore! I am certain he will surprise everyone, including himself, with his natural candidness. I am looking forward to working again with Shahana, an amazing actor and person. And in Sameer (Nair), I have found a true producing partner."

Nandita took to Instagram to announce the film:

Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, shares Nandita had first thought of the story for a short but he managed to convince her to turn it into a full feature. Sameer says, “Nandita first narrated this idea to us as a short. We loved it so much that we actively encouraged her to expand it into a full feature. And we are elated to say that the idea is blossoming into a wonderful film that captures the lives of the invisible, ‘ordinary’ people who actually keep this country and our economy running. When we see our protagonist struggling in an indifferent digital order, what we witness is man versus machine, but with an immensely humane perspective.”

Kapil Sharma is thrilled about the project because it is helmed by Nandita Das, who he says, has a very distinct style. He says, “I am very excited about this project, not because I am doing a film, but because I am doing Nandita Das’ film, whom I have seen both as an actor and a director. She has a very distinct and deep way of looking at things and a keen eye for detail. So, my job as an actor is to just do what she tells me. Her work is very different from mine, and I am happy that the audience will get to see a new side of me.”

Shahana Goswami is happy to reunite with Nandita and it’s no less than an adventure for her. She says, “After Firaaq, I couldn't be happier to finally be on an adventure with Nandita again. I'm excited to work with Kapil as I know he will bring a certain naturalness and ease to this character. I'm thankful to Applause for supporting and nurturing Nandita's vision and grateful to them for making me a part of this journey. I'm looking forward to this wonderful creative collaboration with so many extremely talented people in the crew, with my dear Nandita as our captain and guide.”

The team will begin filming later this month.

