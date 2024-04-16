Kapil Sharma pays visit to Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra

ANI

Katra, April 16

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma visited the Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra earlier on Tuesday to seek blessings during the holy days of Navratri.

In the video, he can be seen entering the temple wearing a red-printed kurta with cream-coloured pyjamas.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil is currently seen in the comedy show, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ which also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh.

#Kapil Sharma #Vaishno Devi