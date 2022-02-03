Kapil Sharma reacts to fan comments in this hilarious new video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 3

Kapil Sharma recently made his streaming debut with Netflix special ‘I’m Not Done Yet’. In the show, Kapil Sharma opened up about his journey—be it his days in Amritsar, rise to fame or his infamous drunk tweets, the stand-up comic shared some heartfelt stories from life.

The actor-comedian’s act has been received with positive reviews from critics and love from fans.

In the latest video shared by Netflix on YouTube, a candid Kapil Sharma chose to react to the comments that his fans left for the special. He can be seen answering to some comments about his performance.

He even reacted to one of the comments appreciating his wife Ginni Chatrath roasting him on the show. In the special, when Kapil asked his wife Ginni, who was sitting among the audience, “Ek scooter wale ladke se kya sochkar pyaar kia? (What made you fall in love with a scooter-riding guy,” She replied, “Maine socha is gareeb ka bhala hi kardu (I thought let me do some charity for this poor guy).” This conversation between the husband and wife, has amused many Kapil Sharma fans.

A viewer commented, “The best comedic line in this video is of Ginni's reply ‘socha is gareeb ka bhala hi kardu’.” To this, Kapil had an instant response. He said, “Actually, pahli baar koi mujhpe bhari pada hai (Someone has bested me for the first time)."

Another viewer commented that Kapil has been his inspiration. Kapil thanked him. As Kapil further reads the comment, which was, “Aapse maine seekha hai ki bottle kholne se pahle net band karlena chahiye (I have learnt from you that we must switch off the internet before opening the liquor bottle).” Kapil jokes and scolds him and says, “Mere thank you wapas karo (return my thank you)."

Watch the video here:

A reference to Kapil’s drunk tweets, asking him about the alcohol brands he prefers, the video has some light and fun moments as Kapil thanks his viewers for their love and appreciation.

Kapil Sharma reacts to fan comments in this hilarious new video. Celebrities like Ranveer Singh and Tanmay Bhatt comment as well on his standup special - Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet, now streaming only on Netflix.

