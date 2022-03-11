Kapil Sharma refutes allegations of ‘The Kashmir Files’ makers, calls it ‘one sided story’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 11

Comedian Kapil Sharma has been facing a colossal backlash, as he is alleged to have refused promoting the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ in his show. Now, the actor has come up to defend himself and has refuted all such allegations.

Notably, the movie’s director Vivek Agnihotri himself had said that the show had refused to invite the team of his movie, as the movie does not have big star cast to fetch commercials for his show. Kapil, however, called the director's claim one side of story.

Responding to one of his fans who asked whether he was reluctant to promote ‘The Kashmir Files’ on his show, Kapil said that it was not true at all.

“What is the use of explaining to the rest who have accepted it as truth. Just a suggestion as an experienced social media user- never believe in a sided story in today’s social media world. Thanks”, he tweeted.

यह सच नहीं है rathore साहब 😊 आपने पूछा इसलिए बता दिया, बाक़ी जिन्होंने सच मान ही लिया उनको explanation देने का क्या फ़ायदा. Just a suggestion as a experienced social media user:- never believe in one sided story in today’s social media world 😊 dhanyawaad 🙏 https://t.co/pJxmf0JlN5 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 10, 2022

This came after the pandemonium that Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet created when people started giving a call for Kapil’s show boycott over the snub of movie’s team.