Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Chandigarh, February 10

Actor comedian Kapil Sharma has recently graced his Instagram by uploading his pictures with his sweet little daughter, Anayra. He posted few photos with the little one as they pouted and made faces for the camera. “The cutest pout I have ever seen #anayra,” he captioned the post.

Kapil is dressed in a sweatshirt and has his cap on, along with headphones. The father-daughter duo look cute and have attracted eyes of social media users.

The post received love from his friends and followers. His co-stars Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar posted heart emoji on the picture. Actor Mahhi Vij wrote, “My Shona baby,” while Ridhima Kapoor added, “So cute”.Bipasha Basu, who recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show also replied on the post, along with Yuvika Chaudhary, Himanshu Soni, Chahat Khanna among others.

Kapil Sharma has recently made his debut on Netflix with his show I’m Not Done Yet. Kapil got married to Ginni in 2018 and welcomed his daughter Anayra in 2019. His son Trishaan was born in 2020. On the bonding between his two kids, Kapil had said, “Anayra is very protective about her brother. They are too young right now to fight with each other and she treats him like a kid brother, saying 'he is my rabbit'.”