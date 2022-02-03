Kapil Sharma shares adorable picture of son Trishaan as he turns one

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma’s son Trishaan turned one on February 1. On the special day, Kapil posted a cute picture of his little one and penned a heartwarming birthday note. He also asked everyone their love and blessings for Trishaan. In the picture, Trishaan is seen in a black bow and a pair of cool shades.

Sharing the picture, Kapil wrote, “Today is the first b’day of my son #Trishaan, need your love n blessings… happy b’day my son... Thank you for coming in our life and making it more beautiful… god bless #happybirthday #Happybirthdaytrishaan.” Last year on Father’s Day, Kapil introduced his son Trishaan to the world. On the work front, his first OTT show, Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet on Netflix, has been getting lots of love from viewers.