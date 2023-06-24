'Kapil Sharma Show' team shares photos from last shoot of show; comedian says he will miss Archana Puran Singh in USA

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 24

After taking some time off, India's iconic stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma returned to his much-loved television series The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) season 4 in August last year. The ace set of comedians including Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty, Rajeev Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh, among others, host the show. The show has been consistently amusing viewers with an extra dosage of comedy, and they love every minute of it. Now the cast of TKSS is set for another break. The actors of the show shot its final episode of the current season on Thursday.

Sumona Chakravarty, who played Bindu in the show, took to Instagram to share photographs from the most recent TKSS session."It's a wrap," she posted along with a photo of Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and other show crew members.

In another shot, she can be seen reading the shoot script. "The last script of the season," she said. Kiku Sharda also shared a selfie from the sets, showing his million dollar smile alongside Sumona and Krushna.

Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram and shared a series of photos with the show's guest judge, Archana Puran Singh. “Last photo shoot of this season with the queen of our show @archanapuransingh we will miss you in USA mam. love you so much”, he captioned.

In July and August, Kapil Sharma and his show colleagues will embark on an international tour. They will be touring six locations in the United States in July, and two cities in the United Kingdom in August. "After Kapil returns from the tour, he will regroup with his team to put together the new season of the show, which is reportedly expected to return in October-November 2023.