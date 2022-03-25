Kapil Sharma show to go off air briefly, check out why

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 25

The Kapil Sharma Show on Song TV is likely to go off air for a few weeks.

It is because of Kapil Sharma‘s unavailability as he would be away for his upcoming US tour.

A source close to The Kapil Sharma Show told indianexpress.com, “Kapil has a month long US tour planned mid-June and would be unavailable to shoot. The team thus decided to take a break during that same time. A few episodes, however, will be pre-shot to continue entertaining fans before they go on a break.”

The comedian had last year also taken a break after he became a father for the second time in January.

Kapil had in a Q&A session on Twitter with fans replied, “Because I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby.” Much to the delight of fans, The Kapil Sharma Show came back in June 2021.

Kapil would be seen in Bollywood film directed by Nandita Das. The actor is in Orissa for the making of the movie.

#kapil sharma