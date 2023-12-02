 Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover reunite after 6 years, ready to revive their comedy magic on Netflix : The Tribune India

After a 6-year rift, ace comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover join forces for an exciting comedy extravaganza

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are back together. Instagram/netflix_in



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 2

In a delightful turn of events, the long-standing feud between comics Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover has come to an end as they gear up to reunite for an upcoming comedy show on Netflix. The news, shared through an announcement video on Netflix's official Instagram page, has left fans eagerly anticipating the return of the dynamic duo's unmatched on-screen chemistry.

Back when things were good, Sunil Grover’s characters Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati was a popular and in fact integral part of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

When Kapil and Sunil had a fallout six years back, Sunil Grover departed from The Kapil Sharma Show in 2018. This was after a much-publicised mid-air altercation.

The infamous mid-air spat between Kapil and Sunil, an incident shrouded in mystery for years, has been a focal point of their tumultuous relationship. Despite the silence on the details of their fallout, the Netflix announcement video features lighthearted banter between the two, symbolising a new chapter with Sunil jokingly suggesting not launching the show in Australia.

The Netflix video showcased Kapil Sharma alongside his original gang, including Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, generating laughter with their impeccable comic timing. However, a missing piece in the ensemble was conspicuous until the big reveal – Sunil Grover is back.

Kapil Sharma, known for his wit and humour, recently teased the collaboration with Netflix, declaring, "Ghar Badla Hai, Parivaar Nahi" (The home has changed, but not the family).

With Sunil Grover's return to the cast, Kapil Sharma and company are poised to infuse a fresh and exciting energy into their upcoming comedy spectacle. "Ab Parivaar Poora Hua" (Now the family is complete), echoing Kapil's sentiments, marks a new beginning for this iconic partnership.

