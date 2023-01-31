Kapil Sharma to make singing debut with Guru Randhawa

Kapil Sharma, who has made his mark as a comedian and an actor, is all set to make his singing debut. Taking to Instagram on Sunday (January 29), Kapil shared a post with singer Guru Randhawa while announcing their collaboration. They also shared a poster teasing their new song.
The song is titled Alone and it will release on February 9. The caption read, “We are excited to share Alone with you all. Can’t wait the world to hear @kapilsharma paji (brother) debut song (red heart emoji). Out on 9th feb. @tseries.official @directorgifty @sanjoyd @iyogitabihani #bhushankumar.” Reacting to the post, Mika Singh commented, “Kya baat hai (wow) the two rock stars in one frame.” Rapper Badshah simply posted a raised hands emoji. Raghav Sachar posted, “Wow.” — TMS
