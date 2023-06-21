Karan Deol posts rare pictures of grandmother Prakash Kaur and mother Pooja Deol from his wedding, seen yet

Chandigarh, June 21
Actor Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol on Sunday tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends.
Karan on Tuesday posted a few adorable pictures from the wedding ceremony.
His grandmother and Hindi cinema icon Dharmendra's wife Prakash Kaur and mother Pooja Deol were also seen in them, in rare appearances.
"Grateful for the abundant blessings and the support of our cherished family, with hearts overflowing, we express gratitude and gratefulness," he captioned the photos on Instagram.
In a picture, the newlyweds are seen taking blessings of their grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur.
In another picture, Karan and Drisha can be seen posing with Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol. In one of the pictures, the Deols could be seen posing for a happy family portrait. Bobby Deol, Rajveer, Abhay and Tania are also seen in the photos.
Karan has also posted a picture of him and father Sunny in traditional outfits.
Sunny expressed happiness about his son's new journey. "Today I gained a beautiful daughter. Bless you my Bachas. God Bless!#HappiestFather," he wrote on Instagram.
