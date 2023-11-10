 Karan Johar announces Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's sports drama 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' release date : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Karan Johar announces Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's sports drama 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' release date

Karan Johar announces Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's sports drama 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' release date

The film is directed by Sharan Sharma

Karan Johar announces Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's sports drama 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' release date

Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Sharan Sharma. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, November 10

Finally, the release date for Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' has been locked.

Karan Johar took his Instagram and wrote, " It’s all heart and more, that makes a magical story ‘pitch-er perfect’!

#MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on 19th April, 2024."

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

On Thursday, Dharma Productions took to their official Instagram and announced the new release date.

Along with the post, they wrote, "Two hearts chasing one dream & it's just pitch-er perfect!The field is set for #MrAndMrsMahi, coming to cinemas on 19th April 2024." 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is a sports drama. The film marks Janhvi and RajKummar's second collaboration after 'Roohi'.

Take a look:

The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'.

In May this year, after the film's wrap up, Janhvi penned a lengthy note expressing gratitude to the whole team.

"2 years since I first picked up my bat. And now we've finally wrapped #MrandMrsMahi.. I thought I'd wake up today feeling lighter and relieved because we all gave more to this film than we thought was even possible. But I feel kind of empty. Like a blank canvas. I feel like we've been to war and back, and I saw so many heroes in action. @vikrant_yeligeti @abhisheknayar we would have been lost without you'll. And i would have definitely collapsed on day 1 only @manushnandandop sir you carried us on your shoulders and made sure we reached the finish line. @anaygoswamy for making every battle look like a beautiful painting. Our entire AD team!!!! Lead by @deepu_sharma_ @sankyluthra you guys are the real heroes. You'll never gave up, and never stepped down in moments of adversity, you'll rose to every occasion. Fought every battle," she wrote.

Heaping praises on Sharan (director), Janhvi added, "@sharanssharma you made sure, no matter how difficult things got, that none of us were compromising on our attempt at excellence. Under the burden of the worlds stress, still pushing, never settling. And along with @mehrotranikhil allowed us to find and create moments of truth and beauty. And gave me Mahima. Despite how hard it's been, I know she has been a gift to me that's meant more than even I'm being able to realise at this point. @rajkummar_rao I am so lucky, to have worked with you and witnessed your genius.

"You added magic to our film. My team @rivieralynn @sushmitavankar for keeping me sane. For giving me strength. For lifting me up when I needed it. For having my back always. And making me look cute @priyanka.s.borkar on and off set support lol. @sheetal_f_khan @tanvichemburkar."

She also thanked Karan for believing in her."@karanjohar I hope we've made you proud! Thank you for believing in this film the way that you have. @apoorva1972 . In many ways, waking up this morning felt like a rebirth. Every act of creation is first an act of destruction". It's safe to say at many moments it felt like the grind was destroying us. And had destroyed us, mentally, physically, but I have my faith in what we have created through it. Can't wait for you guys to see it," she added.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is all set for her upcoming Pan-India film 'Devara'.

Helmed by Koratala Siva the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

'Devara' marks the first collaboration of Janhvi with the 'RRR' actor.

RajKummar was recently seen in the series 'Guns & Gulaabs' which is streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

#Instagram #Janhvi Kapoor #Karan Johar #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab Punjab Govt vs Governor

Supreme Court declares June 19-20 session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha valid; asks Governor Purohit to take decisions on pending Bills

2
Himachal

Rs 210-cr forex trading scam unearthed in Mandi, 2 held

3
Diaspora

Canada probing 'terrorist threats' against Air India after Gurpatwant Pannun's videos surface online

4
Punjab

The Tribune impact: Vigilance starts probe into Rs 120 cr Ludhiana panchayat fund scam

5
World

Pakistani fisherman becomes millionaire overnight after selling rare fish

6
Diaspora

Sikh-American Jag Bains creates history with 'Big Brother' win

7
Delhi

Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality

8
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

9
J & K

BSF man killed at IB once saved dozens of his colleagues along LoC

10
World Cup 2023

Bye-bye Pakistan, writes Virender Sehwag, gets slapped back over 'brand ambassador of gutka company'

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Supreme Court pulls up Punjab Governor for not giving assent to bills passed by Assembly, says you are playing by fire

Supreme Court declares June 19-20 session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha valid; asks Governor Purohit to take decisions on pending Bills

Three-judge Bench, however, makes it clear that Governor is ...

‘2+2’ dialogue: India apprises US of its concerns on activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada

‘2+2’ dialogue: India apprises US of its concerns on activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra says US side understood New D...

Pollution crisis: Stop farm fires, else we’ll summon Chief Secretaries: SC tells Punjab, other states

Pollution crisis: Stop farm fires, else we’ll summon Chief Secretaries, Supreme Court tells Punjab, other states

A Bench led by Justice SK Kaul suggests ‘carrot-and-stick’ p...

Pollution crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi Government, says won’t issue direction on odd-even scheme

Pollution crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi Government, says won’t issue direction on odd-even scheme

Delhi postpones implementation of odd-even car rationing sch...

Wintry conditions in Himachal as mercury plummets after fresh rain, snowfall

Wintry conditions in Himachal as mercury plummets after fresh rain, snowfall

Shimla meteorological station has issued yellow warning of l...


Cities

View All

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents in Majitha village

Security upped in Amritsar ahead of Diwali

Health Dept team destroys 50-kg substandard sweets

SGPC's drive for 'Bandi Singhs' yields no result

Civic body contractual staff seek 4-month salary in Tarn Taran

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Three arrested for robbery

To boost citizen service, RLA to ease norms, cut red tape

Chandigarh: To boost citizen service, RLA to ease norms, cut red tape

800 cops on toes in Chandigarh to ensure safe Diwali

No relief yet, Chandigarh's air quality remains 'poor'

20 temporary licences for cracker stalls in Panchkula district

Withdraw probe handed over to persons engaged on contract basis: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Pollution crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi Government, says won’t issue direction on odd-even scheme

Pollution crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi Government, says won’t issue direction on odd-even scheme

Delhi govt defers implementation of odd-even scheme

Centre asks Delhi, 4 northern states to ramp up healthcare preparations to deal with pollution-triggered patient rush

Delhi CM Kejriwal seeks probe report from Vigilance Minister on complaint against Chief Secretary

ED attaches Rs 24.95 crore worth properties of Hero MotoCorp's Pawan Kant Munjal

18 FIRs registered in Jalandhar, Kapurthala for stubble burning

18 FIRs registered in Jalandhar, Kapurthala for stubble burning

Jalandhar: Living in tents, Diwali brings no cheer to flood-hit Dhakka Basti residents

Man held with 50 gm of heroin, 10K drug money

Health team finds bathroom in kitchen of famous sweet shop, issues challan to owner

2 tractor-trailers seized from illegal mining site

Two weeks after RTA Secretary’s transfer, challaning drive stops, pendency piles up

Two weeks after RTA Secretary’s transfer, challaning drive stops, pendency piles up

10-yr-old dies of dengue

The Tribune impact: Vigilance starts probe into Rs 120 cr Ludhiana panchayat fund scam

Rajasthan youth booked for raping 14-year-old

Youth killed as speeding SUV hits motorcycle

To check fires, DC pushes for use of biomass pellets

To check fires, DC pushes for use of biomass pellets

Not penalty, but policy change need of hour to check farm fires in Punjab, say agriculture experts

'Drop' in farm fires in Punjab, but air quality worsens at several places

Exhibition held under Clean India Mission-2

Youth Red Cross Society holds lecture on drug abuse awareness