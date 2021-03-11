Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to be first guests on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan Season 7

Tribune Web Desk

Karan Johar left ‘Koffee with Karan’ viewers not so happy on Wednesday after his announcement that he is shutting down his famous talk show.

But that’s not true, for the show will return with a new season exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Guess who would be the first to be on the show the new season, its Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. They are reportedly shooting for the first episode Season 7 from next week.

Karan Johar said, “There will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we’ve all been through over the last few years.”

As per Pinkvilla, Bhatt and Singh will start shooting from May 10.

People must be wondering why Ranveer Singh and not husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

The pairing is probably due to Alia and Ranveer being co-stars on Karan Johar’s upcoming film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

The episode might see Alia Bhatt opening about her fairytale wedding with Ranbir Kapoor and her upcoming Hollywood project with Gal Gadot, titled ‘Heart of Stone’. According to Pinkvilla, Bhatt will be jetting off to the UK in mid-May for shooting.

