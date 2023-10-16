 Karan Johar celebrates 25 years of directorial debut 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' : The Tribune India

  Karan Johar celebrates 25 years of directorial debut 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Karan Johar celebrates 25 years of directorial debut 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Thanks audiences for marking his journey as a filmmaker with warmth

Karan Johar celebrates 25 years of directorial debut 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Karan Johar. File photo



PTI

Mumbai, October 16

Director Karan Johar on Monday celebrated the 25th anniversary of his directorial debut ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and thanked audience for marking his journey as a filmmaker with warmth.

Released on October 16, 1998, the Hindi film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji and went on to redefine new-age friendship and romance at the time.

Its dialogues such as “Pyaar dosti hai”, “Kuch kuch hota hai Rahul, tum nahi samjhoge” to “Tussi ja rahe ho?” are still etched in fans' minds.

Karan shared a montage of some of the iconic moments from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ on his Instagram account.

"Twenty-five years ago is where it all began...and here we are today. Celebrating not just a film but an EMOTION for me and from all the love we get for it, I gather it is for everyone too...

"Thank you for showering unending love for this tale of pyaar & dosti till today and thank you for marking my journey as a filmmaker for 25 years with such warmth... #25YearsOfKuch Kuch Hota Hai #KKHH @iamsrk @kajol #Rani Mukerji," the 51-year-old director captioned his post.

"Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" revolved around three college classmates Rahul (Shah Rukh), Anjali (Kajol) and Tina (Rani Mukerji).

Anjali was in love with her best friend Rahul, who loved Tina. Years later, Rahul and the now-deceased Tina's young daughter, also named Anjali (Sana Saeed), attempts to reunite her father and Anjali.

Karan, whose latest release was ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’, said he is grateful to the people he works with, the people who watch his films and to the magic of movies.

Produced under Dharma Productions by the director's late father Yash Johar, the film also starred Salman Khan in an extended guest appearance.

"Special mention always to @beingsalmankhan @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @sonymusicindia," Johar further wrote.

The soundtrack for the film was composed by Jatin-Lalit and the lyrics were penned by Sameer. Songs such as the titular ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai’, ‘Saajanji Ghar Aaye’ and ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, among others, are still popular.

