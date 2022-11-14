Karan Johar drops 3rd version of ‘Disco Deewane’ from ‘Student of the year’; video of his kids dancing is too-cute-to-miss

ANI
Mumbai, November 14
Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar on Sunday dropped a cute version of the song 'Disco Deewane'.
Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a video which he captioned," This is the third version of #discodeewane. Please take a note Vishal Sheykhar."
View this post on Instagram
In the video, Karan's kids Yash and Roohi could be seen singing the dancing to the track 'Disco Deewane' in front of the producer as he holds his phone.
Soon after Karan dropped the video, fans and friends swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.
Music composer Vishal Dadlani commented," Hahahahahha, amazing!! This is the very best one, if you ask me!"
"So cutee MashAllah and adorable kids they so beautiful," a fan commented.
Actors Preity Zinta, Neha Dhupia and designer Manish Malhotra also dropped red heart emoticons.
Sung by Benny Dayal, Sunidhi Chauhan and Nazia Hassan, the song 'Disco Deewane' was a part of Karan Johar's film 'Student of the year' which marked Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra's Bollywood debut.
