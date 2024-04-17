 Karan Johar drops cryptic post about not being liked by everyone : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Karan Johar drops cryptic post about not being liked by everyone

Karan Johar drops cryptic post about not being liked by everyone

He took to his Instagram stories to share a post advising fans to understand that some people may not like them, and it’s alright

Karan Johar drops cryptic post about not being liked by everyone

Karan Johar. Photo: Instagram/ @karanjohar



ANI

Mumbai, April 17

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared yet another cryptic post, reminding fans that it’s fine if everyone does not like them.

Karan took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday to share a post advising fans to understand that some people may not like them, and it’s alright.

“You absolutely HAVE to become ok with not being liked. No matter how loving or kind you are, you will never people please your way into collective acceptance. You could be a whole ray of sunshine and people will hate you cuz they’re used to rain. Be ok with shining regardless,” his post read.

Earlier in the month, the filmmaker shared a post igniting speculations about the latest trends in Bollywood and the kinds of movies being made.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he wrote, “Bada scale chahiye toh wo banaao. Action chali. Action banaao! Love story chali toh love story banaao! Chick flick hit hui toh wahan jaao! Mausam har hafte badalta hai... conviction har hafte marta hai! Box office hai bhaiya, Instagram reel nahi... 30 second ki trending mein reh jaaoge wahin ke wahin!” (If you want a big scale, then create it. Action is working. Make action flicks..If a love story works, then make romantic movie. If a chick flick becomes a hit, then make that... weather changes every week... conviction dies every week..It’s the box office, not Instagram reels... you’ll stay in the 30-second trend there.)

Though he didn’t make anything clear, it seemed he hinted toward box office success, and contemporary Bollywood trends being followed within the industry.

Meanwhile, Karan, as a producer is basking in the success of the Sara Ali Khan-starrer film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, a fictional tale set against the backdrop of 1942’s Quit India Movement. The movie is inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter in India’s quest for independence. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Instagram #Karan Johar #Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

US reacts to PM Modi's 'killing terrorists in their homes' remark

2
Punjab

Jalandhar: PCS officer Dr Gurleen 30th in UPSC exams

3
Punjab

Patiala lad ranked 340th

4
Punjab

Vijay Sampla may quit BJP; removes ‘Modi ka parivar’ from his ‘X’ account

5
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

AAP reveals all 13 cards in Punjab, but no ‘queen’

6
Punjab

Punjab: BJP list a cocktail of all parties

7
Trending

Arbaaz Khan makes fun of his divorce, remarriage; Malaika Arora asks son Arhaan Khan ‘when did you lose your virginity’

8
Punjab

FIR filed against forging of Sidhu Moosewala's mother signature, stamp for disability pension

9
Punjab

Once minister’s shadow, Anita Som Parkash now BJP pick for Hoshiarpur

10
Haryana

63% people in Haryana below poverty line: Data

Don't Miss

View All
Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Top News

‘World must laugh at us’: Pakistan High Court orders government to revoke X’s suspension within one week

‘World must laugh at us’: Pakistan High Court orders government to revoke X’s suspension within one week

The Elon Musk-owned X has been suspended since February owin...

TMC manifesto promises several welfare measures, repeal of CAA

Trinamool Congress releases Lok Sabha poll manifesto; promises several welfare measures, repeal of CAA

The party also promised to provide ration at doorstep and 10...

US reacts to PM Modi's 'killing terrorists in their homes' remark

US reacts to PM Modi's 'killing terrorists in their homes' remark

In an interview, Rajnath Singh said if Pakistan's intention ...

Election Commission advises West Bengal Governor against visiting Cooch Behar, says it violates model code

Election Commission advises West Bengal Governor against visiting Cooch Behar, says it violates model code

The commission has also noted that the entire district admin...

10 killed as car rams into truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Nadiad

10 killed as car rams into truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Nadiad

Nadiad MLA Pankaj Desai said it is possible that the truck s...


Cities

View All

Burning of waste heaps goes on unabated in Amritsar

Burning of waste heaps goes on unabated in Amritsar

Amritsar MC razes illegal colony near Central Jail

Amritsar: After getting Congress ticket, Gurjeet Singh Aujla gets a rousing welcome on arrival from Delhi

Jallianwala anniversary: ‘British feared repeat of 1857 mutiny’

Drugs seized from peddlers destroyed

INDIA VOTES 2024: To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

Being farmer, will raise their issues in Parliament: Gurmeet Singh Khuddian

It’s party’s call, but want to fight from Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Fire alarm: Tagore Theatre not fire-safe

Fire alarm: Chandigarh's Tagore Theatre not fire-safe

Congress trouble far from over, more leaders quit posts

Chandigarh: Education Dept to crack down on unsafe vehicles ferrying schoolchildren

Poll promise of free treatment special gift for elderly: BJP Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon

BJP manifesto’s focus on youth, poor, farmers: Jitender Pal Malhotra

Woman can’t be held accountable for abetting suicide of lover due to ‘love failure’: Delhi High Court

Woman can’t be held accountable for abetting suicide of lover due to ‘love failure’: Delhi High Court

High Court allows benefit of broad-banding disability benefits to officer cadets invalided out from training academies on medical grounds

Woman, brother found dead in east Delhi flat; husband held

L-G pens open letter to CM, slams govt over water crisis

Delhi cop shot dead by man before he kills self

Youth’s murder case cracked, 3 held in Jalandhar

Youth’s murder case cracked, 3 held in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: PCS officer Dr Gurleen 30th in UPSC exams

6 hurt as tipper, car collide head-on

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP puts speculations to rest, fields Anita Som Prakash from Hoshiarpur

Vijay Sampla may quit BJP; removes ‘Modi ka parivar’ from his ‘X’ account

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ashok Parashar Pappi is AAP candidate from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ashok Parashar Pappi is AAP candidate from Ludhiana

Emergency ward continues to grapple with staff crunch, inadequate infrastructure at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Just 1% of wheat crop on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana DC conducts surprise inspection at mandi, issues notice to officials

Widow raped in lawyer’s cabin in Jagraon, man arrested

Punjab: Farmers squat on railway track at Shambhu border demanding release of 3 fellow protesters

Punjab: Farmers squat on railway track at Shambhu border demanding release of 3 fellow protesters

Police step up security around walled city for Navratri festival

46,793 MT wheat arrives in Patiala

Balraj Sahni memorial lecture held

Hotels offer discount to voters