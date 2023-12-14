Karan Johar fainted on sets of 'K3G', Kajol shares some 'lasting memories' on film's 22nd anniversary

IANS

Mumbai, December 14

Bollywood actress Kajol, who was most recently seen in the streaming series ‘The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha', is celebrating the 22nd anniversary of her blockbuster film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. On the occasion, the actress shared that director Karan Johar got exhausted and fainted on the sets due to the heat.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a video of snippets from the film. She wrote in the caption: “22 years to #k3g .. Another acronym but yes another long lasting memory !!! Yash uncle actually renovated and made new makeup rooms in Filmistan studios permanently just for the shooting of this film because even with the vanity vans it was not going to be enough for this gigantic starrer! @karanjohar collapsed and fainted on set because of dehydration in the first few days."

She further mentioned: “It was really really hot. And this was @___aryan___ 's debut on screen.. ! It was also I think my first comeback (not sure about this part tho, too many comebacks ago). And the first and only time I stood in front of the pyramids and truly felt them with my soul.. so yes this was a truly HUGE film in every which way, in life and cinema.”

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Karan Johar also shared a post to celebate the movie and wrote, "my audience who have kept the spirit of #K3G alive even 22 years later. Eternally grateful to magnificent & magnanimous cast - Amit ji, Jaya ji, shahrukh bhai, kajol, duggu and bebo and all other special people in the cast and crew for just making this journey the most memorable one! Thank you today and always."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' is one of the iconic films of Hindi cinema. The film has managed to stay relevant courtesy to its music, cast, writing, and the Internet fandom.

#Bollywood #Karan Johar #Mumbai