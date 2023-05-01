 Karan Johar fumes over punctuality on Instagram, confused netizens asked him to 'name the person' : The Tribune India

ANI

Mumbai, May 1

Seems like someone from the industry irked Karan Johar for not being disciplined, as the filmmaker on Monday penned a cryptic post on punctuality.

In a note, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director wrote, "So.... The wonderful thing about Punctuality is that it doesn't require a natural talent , a degree or even a parental or an employers sanction.... It's NOT an art form that we inherit through generations .... It's simple basic manners....respect for other people's time and therefore respecting them as well.... Pure unadulterated respect. Landing up 15 minutes late without a murmur of an apology or an overcompensating happy visage reeks of entitlement and defensiveness ...."

He added, "Messaging 'on my way'.... Doesn't get you off the hook either.... 'On my way '.... So ??? You are meant to be ... you ain't doing me any favours honey! And you sending me this message sans details is as ambiguous as a Nolan film...Then the worst! 'oh... I forgot!!!! ' why MR president ???? Running a country that keeps you so busy ??? Then the ever poplar one ...' too much traffic' .... Do you live in New Zealand??? No this is INDIA.... Check the populations status baby! We are densely populated.... So here's what you do...... LEAVE EARLY!!!!! The very very worst one is when they don't show up and don't even send a message with a grovelling apology! This last sect of time offenders must me struck off your list forever."

Here's the post:

Netizens were left wondering who the filmmaker was referring to in his cryptic note. However, he did not reveal any names.

"Now nation wants to know..," a social media user wrote.

"Who is that person?" a netizen asked.

"Don't be shy, tag the person," an Instagram user wrote.

Karan's post also drew reactions from the members of the film industry.

"Oh gosh totally agree with u," actor Shamita Shetty commented.

"Absolutely! My father taught me if you're 15 minutes early then you're on time and I always am," actor Ronit Roy commented.

"Totally agree with you Karan, but please tell who is this person," designer Farah Khan Ali wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan recently completed shooting for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The family drama features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' marks the return of Karan as a director after 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (2016). The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28.

