Karan Johar, Guneet Monga attend Toronto International Film Festival

Mumbai, September 9

Filmmaker Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga with director Nikhil Nagesh and Lakshya were spotted at the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of their action-thriller film 'Kill'.

Johar posted a series of pictures from the star studded evening in Toronto on his Instagram handle. He wrote in the caption, "Ready to #KILL. World Premiere of KILL at Toronto International Film Festival - Midnight Madness Screening! @tiff_net @itslakshya @tanyamaniktala @raghavjuyal @nix_bhat @apoorva1972 @guneetmonga @achinjain20 @dharmamovies @sikhya #KILLatTIFF #TIFF2023"

Earlier, Guneet Monga posted on her social media handle, "The journey begins at Toronto International Film Festival! 'KILL' - an action-packed high octane film starring Lakshya - the next action hero to look out for. The film will premiere at Midnight Madness at #TIFF2023."

Karan informed his fans about the premiere of film at the Toronto International Film Festival. He took to his Instagram handle and posted his selfie. He wrote in the caption, "Enroute Toronto!!!#TIFF #KILL."

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a poster of the film on Thursday and wrote, "The journey begins at the Toronto International Film Festival! 'KILL' - an action-packed high-octane film starring Lakshya - the next action hero to look out for. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will premiere at Midnight Madness at TIFF 2023. Stay tuned, the official poster and teaser will be announced soon!!!"

Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar the film stars actor Lakshya in the lead role.

