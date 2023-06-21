 Karan Johar honoured by UK Parliament for contribution to entertainment industry : The Tribune India

Karan Johar honoured by UK Parliament for contribution to entertainment industry

Indian-origin House of Lords peer Baroness Sandy Verma presented the citation to Johar

Karan Johar honoured by UK Parliament for contribution to entertainment industry

His family banner Dharma Productions also posted a series of pictures of Johar receiving the citation. Pic credit- Instagram/Karan Johar



PTI

London, June 21

Director Karan Johar was honoured by the British Parliament for his contribution to the “global entertainment industry” as he completes 25 years as a filmmaker in 2023.

Johar shared the news on his official Instagram account on Tuesday, the same day his longtime friend and superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the teaser of his upcoming directorial “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani”.

Indian-origin House of Lords peer Baroness Sandy Verma presented the citation to Johar, he said in his post.

“Today has been such a special day! I am fortunate and deeply grateful to be honoured at the British House of Parliament, in London by the esteemed Baroness Verma of Leicester. We celebrated my 25th year as a filmmaker in the film industry and I launched the teaser for #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani too!” the 51-year-old filmmaker wrote.

It is one of those days when he realises that dreams do come true, he added.

Johar made his directorial debut in 1998 with “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, and has gone on to become one of the most influential figures in the Indian film industry.

As a director, his credits include “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...”, “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna”, and “My Name Is Khan”. He has films such as “Kal Ho Naa Ho”, “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani”, “Kapoor & Sons”, and “Raazi” to his credit as a producer. Also a presenter, Johar hosts his celebrity chat show “Koffee With Karan”.

“Thank you everyone for the unabashed love you have shown me in my journey. And I promise you, there is more to come! @ukparliament,” the director further said in his post.

His family banner Dharma Productions also posted a series of pictures of Johar receiving the citation.

“IT ONLY GETS GRANDER WITH DOUBLE THE CELEBRATION! We’re over the moon to see our captain, #KaranJohar honoured at the British Parliament in London TODAY for his contribution to the global entertainment industry - celebrating his 25th anniversary year! (sic)” the production house tweeted.

Johar’s film “Rocky Aur Rani...”, fronted by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, marks his return to direction after 2016’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”.

The film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. It is set to hit the screens on July 28.

