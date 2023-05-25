 Karan Johar introduces Ranveer, Alia's 'Rocky Aur Rani with families' on his birthday : The Tribune India

Karan Johar introduces Ranveer, Alia's 'Rocky Aur Rani with families' on his birthday

Karan Johar marks his 51st birthday with posters of his upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Karan Johar introduces Ranveer, Alia's 'Rocky Aur Rani with families' on his birthday

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in a poster of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Instagram/karanjohar



ANI

Mumbai, May 25

Karan Johar who is celebrating his 51st birthday today treated fans with first-look posters of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Karan took to Instagram and introduced Ranveer as Rocky and Alia as Rani.

In the poster, Ranveer in his uber-cool flamboyant avatar donned statement outfits. In one of the posters, he can be seen wearing a black biker jacket with pointy studs.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Sharing the posters, he wrote, "An absolute 'heartthrob', who wears his own heart on his sleeve - meet Rocky! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas on July 28, 2023."

The birthday boy also dropped Alia's poster. She is seen in ethnic attire with kohl eyes, a black bindi and a nose ring look on point.

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan captioned the post, "Ladies & gentlemen, the queen is here to steal your hearts - meet Rani!" Wait, not only he introduced solo posters of the characters but a combined poster of Ranveer and Alia.

Sharing the posters, Karan build more excitement among fans as he stated, "It's Rocky & Rani's world & you're about to live in it! BUT stay tuned, because you're about to meet their parivaar too!"

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

After introducing Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's first look, Karan Johar shared the posters of Rocky and Rani's family from his upcoming movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Making his 51st birthday more special and building more excitement among fans, Karan shared new posters.

Sharing the posters, he wrote, "Meet the Randhawas & the Chatterjees - the two families of this 'kahaani'!The power of family will decide the fate of love. Come, be a part of it all & more with #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas 28th July, 2023." 

Here are the pictures:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Ranveer's Randhawas family poster featuring Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Aamir Bashir, Anjali Dinesh Anand and Kshitee Jog.

And now turn to meet Alia aka Rani's family, the Chatterjees.

Apart from Alia, poster show Shabana Azmi, Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Choudhury, and Namit Das.

As soon as the posters were poster, the filmmaker's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Soni Razdan wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday." Zoya Akhtar dropped heart emojis.

Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Whooot whooottt."

On Wednesday, Karan shared a special post to celebrate his 25 years as a director in Bollywood and made an announcement about the first look of his upcoming film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'.

Karan took to social media and posted a video to mark the special occasion.

"Nothing but gratitude for the magical 25 years I have spent in the director's chair. I learnt, I grew, I wept, I laughed - I lived. And tomorrow, another piece of my heart will be yours to see and I could not be more ecstatic as I celebrate my birthday with you all. With a kahaani that has prem written all over it. See you tomorrow! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani first look out tomorrow! In cinemas 28th July," he wrote.

In the video, he shared glimpses from his memorable movies like, 'Kuch Kuch hota hai', 'My name is Khan', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Student of the Year'.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

As Karan Johar completed 25 years in Bollywood, many B-town celebrities expressed their happiness.

Karan, who made his directorial debut with the blockbuster 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in 1998, is returning to director's chair after a gap of seven years. He is all set to come up with 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' on July 28, 2023.

#alia bhatt #karan johar #ranveer singh #Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

