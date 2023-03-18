Karan Johar pens heartwarming note for 'brave and resilient' mother as she turns 80

Mumbai, March 18
Filmmaker Karan Johar on Saturday penned a heart-touching note for his mother Hiroo Johar as she turned 80. He called her "brave and resilient" and stated that she taught him how to love.
Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a slew of pictures featuring him, his mother, his late father and kids Yash and Roohi.
He wrote: "My brave and resilient mama turns 80 today. She taught me how to love, how to stand for what I believe in a never apologise or justify myself if I was in the right never pretend to be anyone I wasn't." "She is as much my conscience as she is my fashion police ... Also the only person who I am still scared of... I love you mom to the planets and back ... I would never have been able to raise Roohi and Yash without you... #mymommyhero," he added.
Check out the post:
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Karan is back in the director's chair with 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. It also features veteran stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal evades police as they launch crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Punjab Police are yet to confirm the detentions
BJP trying to topple Delhi govt by issuing threats to MLAs, alleges AAP
AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha alleges that the BJP is o...
Family of 20-year-old student who died begging for water in US to get Rs 115 crore
He died during the wrestling team's first training day of th...