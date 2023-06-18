Karan Johar poses with Rani Mukerji, asks her "are you ready for Rani Chatterjee?"

ANI

Mumbai, June 18

Karan Johar who is gearing up for his upcoming directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' on Saturday dropped a picture with Rani Mukerji.

Taking to Instagram story on Saturday, Karan shared a picture featuring Rani Mukerji and captioned it, "Rani Mukerji are you ready for Rani Chatterjee???#rockyaurranikipremkahani."

In the picture, Karan and Rani can be seen sitting in a park and posed for the camera.

Rani wore a beautiful light blue outfit with a pair of sunglasses while Karan opted for his uber cool look.

The name of Alia's character in the film is Rani Chatterjee and Rani recently played Mrs Chatterjee in her last movie 'Mr and Mrs Chatterjee'.

Fans are wondering if Rani will make special appearance in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

Rani made her acting debut with 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat' in 1997. Rani rose to stardom after the success of Karan Johar's directorial debut' 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

The duo had worked in films like 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and others.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director treated fans with an exciting news also.

Karan shared a picture along with a caption, "After 7 years... back in the directors chair...I am excited, nervous and yet so happy to begin the last lap of our prem kahani...Watch this space for the teaser ....coming super soon with all our love to you.... #rockyaurranikiipremkahaani."

Karan, who made his directorial debut with the blockbuster 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in 1998, is returning to director's chair after a gap of seven years. He is all set to come up with 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' on July 28, 2023.The family drama features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles.

Rani, on the other hand was last seen in 'Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway' and was lauded for her performance.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway' talks about the life of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya played pivotal roles in the movie.

Speaking of Rani's upcoming projects, she is yet to disclose the details.

