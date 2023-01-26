Karan Johar praises Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan mints Rs 100 crores on opening day

ANI

Mumbai, January 26

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, on Thursday, praised actor Shah Rukh Khan as his action thriller film 'Pathaan' entered the 100 crore club on its opening day at the global box office.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a post and wrote, "Hits beyond a century!!!! 100 crores and above in 1 day. GOAT MEGASTAR SRK VISIONARY AND LEGENDARY YRF AND ADI...SID ANAND DEEPIKA JOHN!! WOW. Love forever trumps Hate! Mark this date."

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Pathaan' is Bollywood's biggest opener as it minted Rs 55 crore on the first day of its release.

With these figures, 'Pathaan' has managed to beat the opening day collection of Hrithik Roshan's 'War' (Rs 51 crore) and Yash's 'KGF: 2' Hindi (Rs 53 crore).

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. It is produced by Yash Raj Films.

Karan Johar on Wednesday shared an appreciation post for team 'Pathaan' and wrote, "I don't remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies!!!! This one's just the biggest blockbuster !!! Mega is the word!!! The charm, charisma, superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk ... the hottest, beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham !!! Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by SID ANAND! He knows how to mount a film like very few can.... I am so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!!"

Here's the post:

Pathaan marks SRK's return to the silver screen after four years. It's an action-spy film. Salman Khan appears in an extended cameo as his character from the Tiger movies, which are also a part of the new shared universe that YRF has set up. The franchise also includes War, directed by Siddharth only.

Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana also feature in pivotal roles in 'Pathaan'.

